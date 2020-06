Two COVID-19 patients have passed away in the Stip Clinical Hospital.

Hospital director Alen Gjeorgjiev told MIA that the deceased were aged 80 and 75. The 80-year old was hospitalized on June 5 while the 75-year old was brought only yesterday and passed away a few hours later. Both patients had underlying illnesses.

The hospital’s department for infectious diseases is currently treating 22 patients from the municipalities in the east of the country.