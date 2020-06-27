There were 1,086 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 30 patients have recovered, while 9 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-93, Tetovo-12, Ohrid-9, Kicevo-8, Kumanovo-7, Resen-5, Prilep-4, Stip-3, Struga-3, Gostivar-3, Bitola-1, Kocani-1, Negotino-1.

Nine patients passed away, six from Tetovo (aged 58, 60, 63, 69, 72, 77) and three from Skopje (aged 58, 79 and 81).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 5,906 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 2,236 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 277.

At the moment, there are 3,393 active cases across the country, of which 1,931 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 57,895 tests performed in the country until now.