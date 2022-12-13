The number of Covid-19 cases in Macedonia has decreased by 2 percent compared to last week, but the number of flu cases is increasing, the Public Health Institute said in its weekly report. According to the report, the number of flu patients increased by 3.2 times last week, compared to the previous week, and children aged 5-14 years were the most affected.

In the period from November 5 to 11 this year, 2,581 materials were tested in the laboratories in which molecular testing and antigen testing for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 are carried out, with a decrease of 2.0 percent compared to last week.

130 new cases were registered from 12 cities in the country, with a decrease of 33.3% compared to last week. Most of the registered cases are from Skopje (72.3%). No Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the past week.

During the last week, 38 reinfections were reported, 42.4% less compared to the previous week.

While covid cases are decreasing, flu cases are increasing. In the period from November 28 to December 4, 58 cases of group reports for flu/flu-like diseases were registered, corresponding to this period of the season, with an increase of 3.2 times compared to last week (18), decreased in relation to the last season and the average.

The flu infection rate is higher among children during this period. Outpatient examinations have increased significantly, but there are also many children who must be hospitalized.