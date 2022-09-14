The director general of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that there was an end in sight for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the number of reported Covid-19 deaths has hit a record low since March 2020, vaccination efforts should not slow down, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic,” he said.

“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight. A marathon runner does not stop when the finishing line comes into view. She runs harder, with all the energy she has left,” he said, explaining that the world must do the same in fighting the pandemic.

Otherwise there is the threat of new virus variants, more deaths and uncertainty, he said.

The WHO is urging all countries to continue testing and, more importantly, vaccinating. Each country should strive to vaccinate 70% of its population. Importantly, 100% of healthcare workers and the elderly should be vaccinated, according to the WHO.

