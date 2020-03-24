The youngest coronavirus patient in the country is a 2-year-old child from Skopje, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Tuesday.

The child’s parents are also infected but all three have mild symptoms and are treated at home.

Minister Filipce confirmed the 12 new cases over the past 24 hours, seven of which in Skopje and five in Kumanovo. The total number of cases now stands at 148, two of whom have passed away.

Most of the patients are from Skopje (88), followed by Debar (40), Kumanovo (8), Shtip (7), Kavadarci (2), Ohrid (2) and Gostivar (1).