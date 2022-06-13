epa08764781 Two ambulances carrying patients infected with COVID-19 arrive at the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 22 October 2020.The autumn wave of COVID-19 filled up hospitals in North Macedonia. The last available beds in the country are in an assembly hospital next to the clinic for infectology which is rapidly filling up. The minister of health Venko Filipce said that if these last capacities are filled, there are no other measures left but setting police curfew and total lock down. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Out of 1,640 COVID-19 tests conducted over the past three days, Macedonia registered 69 new infections, including 9 reinfections.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 312,607 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,316. At the moment, there are 399 active cases across the country.