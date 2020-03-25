Cloudy weather, with morning snow turning to rain in the afternoon Life 25.03.2020 / 9:46 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Weather will be cloudy, with morning snow turning to rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 1C and 10C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 6C. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Maintain two-meter distance, Filipce warns Youngest coronavirus patient in the country is 2-year-old child City and intercity transport in Kumanovo to be halted, all stores in open malls to be closed, except pharmacies and supermarkets Coronavirus outbreak will be over after two incubation cycles without new cases, Filipce says Filipce: All therapy needed for a large number of coronavirus patients provided Skopje Marathon postponed for October 4 Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed tonight, total number of patients in Macedonia rises to 42 200 Macedonian citizens due to arrive in the country today will go into group quarantine in the Pepeliste barracks .
Comments are closed for this post.