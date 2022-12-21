Cold but sunny weather Life 21.12.2022 / 9:56 Cold in the morning with fog in the ravines. Mostly sunny during the day, accompanied by light southeasterly winds. Temperatures to range between 5C and 11C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 6C. weather Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Life 18.12.2022 Overcast weather with temperatures up to 13C Life 20.11.2022 Overcast skies, rain expected in the afternoon Life 19.11.2022 Cloudy with sunny breaks, rain expected later in the day Lifestyle News Number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 12.8 percent compared to last week, two deaths and 206 new infections Cold morning Mostly sunny and cold weather Overcast weather with temperatures up to 13C Overcast weather with occasional local rainfalls Earthquake felt in Bitola While the number of Covid-19 cases decreases, flu cases are rising Cloudy skies with sunny periods .
Comments are closed for this post.