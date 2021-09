An earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale was reported at 12:21 am with epicenter in the Delcevo-Berovo region, 100 kilometers east from Skopje, according to the Seismological Observatory within the Skopje-based Faculty of Natural Science and Mathematics.

The earthquake was felt by the population of Vinica and the surrounding area with an intensity of 3 degrees according to the European macroseismic scale, said the Seismological Observatory.