Spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere at 22:24h on Monday, while autumn begins in the Southern Hemisphere.

This year, spring will last 92 days, 17 hours and 33 minutes, that is, until June 21, 2022 at 16:57 h, when summer begins.

The sun in Skopje rose today at 5:38 a.m. and will set at 5:46 p.m. The day will last 12 hours and 8 minutes.

Mostly sunny and relatively warm weather in the country with a light to moderate wind from the south. Maximum temperatures will range between 17°C and 21°C.