Hot weather with temperatures up to 36C Life 18.07.2022 / 10:19 Weather will be sunny and hot, accompanied by light to moderate north winds. Temperatures will range between 29C and 36C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 34C. Comments are closed for this post.
