Hot weather with temperatures up to 40C Life 25.07.2022 / 10:31 Weather will be sunny and very hot, with slight to moderate local cloudiness. Expect light to moderate northerly winds. Temperatures will range between 33C and 40C. UV index is 9. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 37C.
