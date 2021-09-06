Independence Day non-working for all citizens Life 06.09.2021 / 17:16 The Ministry of Labor and Social police said Independence Day – September 8 (Wednesday) is non-working for all citizens of Macedonia, in accordance with the Law on Holidays. Independence Day Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.09.2020 Ahmeti: In the past 29 years, we’ve been on a long and hard journey and we are still facing major challenges Macedonia 08.09.2020 Zaev congratulates Independence Day Macedonia 08.09.2020 US extends Independence Day greetings to Macedonia Lifestyle News Mostly sunny weather with scattered clouds Sunny, pleasant weather, no announcement of possible heat wave Macedonians celebrate Assumption of Virgin Mary Partly sunny skies with temperatures up to 34C Biden administration urges Covid booster shots after 8 months Health Ministry: Increased interest in vaccination Hot weather with a chance of isolated showers Hot temperatures on Monday .
