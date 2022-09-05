Labor Ministry: Independence Day non-working for all citizens Life 05.09.2022 / 10:36 The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said Independence Day – September 8 (Thursday) is non-working for all citizens of Macedonia, in accordance with the Law on Holidays. The Ministry congratulates the Independence Day to all citizens. non-workingIndependence Day Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.09.2021 DUI congratulates Independence Day, demands equality Macedonia 08.09.2021 Trenevski: The Government used the Independence Day celebration to further divide Macedonians Macedonia 07.09.2021 US President Joe Biden sends congratulations on Macedonia’s Independence Day Lifestyle News Everything was a farce and taking photos, we received a big nothing from the state, says the father of little genius Makedon Covid report: One patient died, 169 new cases 4 patients die, 240 new Covid-19 cases 5 patients died from August 18 to 24, 252 new Covid-19 cases, including 59 reinfections 7 patients die, 313 new Covid-19 cases Up to 30 minutes’ wait times at Bogorodica, Tabanovce 5 patients die, 429 new Covid-19 cases 614 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths registered in past three days .
Comments are closed for this post.