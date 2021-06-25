Macedonia issues orange weather warning for heatwave Life 25.06.2021 / 10:47 Orange weather warning has been issued in Macedonia for Friday, as temperatures are to reach up to 40C. Authorities call on citizens to abide by heat wave safety measures. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Macedonia recorded no deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours 1 patient dies, 4 new COVID-19 cases 2 patients die, 20 new COVID-19 cases 28 new COVID-19 cases, 5 die, number of active cases stands at 451 23 new COVID-19 cases, 4 die 3 patients died, only one new Covid-19 case registered out of 1,375 tests Children greatly affected by socio-economic consequences from the pandemic Orthodox believers observe Good Friday .
