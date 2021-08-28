Macedonians celebrate Assumption of Virgin Mary Life 28.08.2021 / 12:39 Macedonian Orthodox Christians celebrate Saturday the Assumption of Virgin Mary, one of the greatest Christian holiday in the year. The day is honored in churches throughout the country. Assumption of Virgin Mary Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Partly sunny skies with temperatures up to 34C Biden administration urges Covid booster shots after 8 months Health Ministry: Increased interest in vaccination Hot weather with a chance of isolated showers Hot temperatures on Monday 805 new Covid-19 cases, 10 patients die, 5,761 active cases Last week, nearly 50,000 people received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine Nearly 800 new Covid-19 cases, 10 patients die .
Comments are closed for this post.