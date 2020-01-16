Hristijan Mickoski faced “one on one” with Zarko Dimitrioski, first in a table football match and then as a guest in the new episode of the popular show.

We will see VMRO-DPMNE’s leader in the “One on One” (Eden na Eden) show on Sunday in a completely different relaxed light. In addition to finding out that he is excellent at table football and very active in sports, he also talks about many other private topics he has not yet disclosed.

The episode with Mickoski will be broadcast on TV Kanal 5 on Sunday at 18:30 h.