Mostly cloudy weather with isolated rain showers Life 30.12.2021 / 10:28 Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Moderate to strong north wind will be blowing, especially along Povardarie region. Lows will range between 2C and 8C, and highs between 6C and 12C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 8C.
