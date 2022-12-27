Mostly sunny weather with temperatures up to 11C Life 27.12.2022 / 9:44 Morning fog in the ravines and mostly sunny during the day. Expect light to moderate northwesterly winds. Highs will range between 11C and 16C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 11C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Cold but sunny weather Number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 12.8 percent compared to last week, two deaths and 206 new infections Cold morning Mostly sunny and cold weather Overcast weather with temperatures up to 13C Overcast weather with occasional local rainfalls Earthquake felt in Bitola While the number of Covid-19 cases decreases, flu cases are rising .
Comments are closed for this post.