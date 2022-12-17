Overcast weather with occasional local rainfalls Life 17.12.2022 / 10:21 Weather will be overcast with occasional local rainfalls accompanied by moderate to strong south winds. Temperatures will range between 12C and 18C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 14C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Earthquake felt in Bitola While the number of Covid-19 cases decreases, flu cases are rising Cloudy skies with sunny periods Macedonian students win four bronze medals at the Junior Science Olympiad in Bogota Mostly cloudy weather with frequent rain showers Macedonia is a two-time world champion in CS:GO After a break of two years, Christmas Eve procession to take place in Ohrid again SARS-CoV-2 omicron BA.5 dominant strain in Macedonia; BQ.1.1 also taking foothold .
Comments are closed for this post.