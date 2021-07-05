Partly cloudy weather, accompanied by isolated thundershowers Life 05.07.2021 / 9:37 Partly cloudy on Monday, accompanied by isolated thundershowers in the afternoon in the country’s northwest. Highs will range between 27C and 36C. UV index will be 7. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 32C. weather Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Life 04.07.2021 Sunny weather with occasional cloudy periods Macedonia 17.05.2021 A day of sunshine before the rains resume throughout the week Macedonia 24.04.2021 Warm weather predicted for the Easter weekend Lifestyle News 6 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths Sunny weather with occasional cloudy periods 6 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths 43-year-old patient from Makedonski Brod dies, 11 new Covid-19 cases Mother of a child with cerebral palsy: I am discriminated against by the institutions, by the Government! Come to a parade with me! No deaths, 3 new Covid-19 cases No deaths, 6 new Covid-19 cases FDA adds heart inflammation warning to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines .
Comments are closed for this post.