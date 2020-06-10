Macedonia

7 patients die, 125 new Covid-19 cases, most of them in Skopje (89)

Seven people have passed away and 125 have been diagnosed with Covid-19, of which 89 are from Skopje, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed Wednesday on Facebook. A 79-year-old patient from Skopje, hospitalized on May 19, a 66-year- old patient from Struga, hospitalized on June 8, a 54-year-old patient...