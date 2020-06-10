Partly sunny weather with local showers Life 10.06.2020 / 9:31 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Partly sunny with local showers in parts of the country. Isolated thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will range between 22C and 31C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 28C. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Filipce calls for observance of coronavirus protective measures Temperatures up to 30C, local afternoon showers expected in the afternoon Current list of number of coronavirus cases in every city in Macedonia Mass COVID-19 testing starts in five Shtip-based textile plants Institute of Public Health: A third of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic Troll farms from Macedonia pushed coronavirus disinformation on Facebook Mass coronavirus testing of textile workers starts in Stip Four more textile workers in Stip test positive for COVID-19 .
Comments are closed for this post.