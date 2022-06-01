Partly sunny weather with temperatures up to 34C Life 01.06.2022 / 9:43 Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon rain showers, especially in eastern parts of the country. Lows will range from 8C to 16C and highs between 27C and 34C. UV index will be 8. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 33C. weather Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 14.05.2022 Storm expected today Macedonia 07.05.2022 Warm and sunny weekend expected Macedonia 20.03.2022 Forecasters expect a warm and sunny week Lifestyle News Mona Lisa gets caked by man disguised as old woman at the Louvre Rain expected in the afternoon Overcast weather 1 patient died, 319 new Covid-19 cases Mostly cloudy weather across the country Partly sunny weather across the country Traffic: Bans for heavy freight vehicles in parts of the country Cloudy weather with north winds and temperatures up to 14°C .
