Partly sunny with showers, especially in the mountains Life 17.10.2021 / 9:09 Partly sunny with scattered showers, especially in mountainous regions. Expect low to moderate northerly winds, Lows will range from 4C to 9C and highs between 10C and 17C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 12C.
