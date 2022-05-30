Rain expected in the afternoon Life 30.05.2022 / 9:00 Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Light to moderate westerly and northwesterly winds are expected. Temperatures will range between 24C and 31C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 28C. rain Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 01.05.2022 Expect rain over the May Day weekend Macedonia 25.12.2021 Rainy and warmer than average period is ahead of us Macedonia 07.12.2021 Rain and snow expected over the weekend Lifestyle News Mona Lisa gets caked by man disguised as old woman at the Louvre Overcast weather 1 patient died, 319 new Covid-19 cases Mostly cloudy weather across the country Partly sunny weather across the country Traffic: Bans for heavy freight vehicles in parts of the country Cloudy weather with north winds and temperatures up to 14°C Overcast weather with sunny periods .
