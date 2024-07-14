The American actor died of breast cancer on Saturday (13 July) after being diagnosed with the disease in 2015.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” her publicist, Leslie Sloane, said in a statement, confirming the cause of her death.

Doherty went into remission in 2017 but in February 2020, she confirmed the cancer had returned to stage four.

In June 2023, the actor shared a video of the brain radiation treatment she was receiving, revealing her cancer had spread to her brain.Five months later, Doherty told her fans the cancer had spread to her bones, but said that she would keep fighting the disease through treatment because “I’m not done with living”.

Doherty’s career was launched when she was 11 after being cast in short-lived series Little House on the Prairie in 1982, playing Jenny Wilder.

That same year, she voiced a character in animated film The Secret of NIMH and, later that decade, appeared opposite Helen Hunt and Sarah Jessica Parker in Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Reese Witherspoon in the family drama series Our House.

After a role in the 1988 cult film Heathers, Doherty shot to global fame after being cast as Brenda Walsh in teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. Brenda and her brother Brandon (Jason Priestley) were introduced as the main characters of the show, which depicted their experiences with a new group of teenages after being moved from Minnesota to California.

Also starring in the drama were Tori Spelling, Luke Perry, who died of a stroke in 2019, and Brian Austin Green, whom Doherty revealed she once briefly dated after she had left the show.