The Government adopted Tuesday the initiatives for protection of Shar Mountain and Osogovo Mountains.

Public debates will take place in the coming period, discussing proposals of the local population and other stakeholders, said the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning.

Declaring these areas as protected zones means fulfillment of the national and international obligations for protection of diversity and biodiversity, but also use of the enormous potential for development of the local economy and sustainable management of natural resources by ensuring eco-system services and eco-tourism, said Minister Naser Nuredini.

Shar Mountain is set to be declared a national park while the Osogovo Mountains a protected area.