The Wizz Air Skopje Marathon, which was set to take place May 10, has been postponed for October 4, in line with recommendations to cancel all sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although you runners are getting ready for your favorite race, just like we are, there are things we can’t control, but we believe that this will end up being a win-win situation, which will we overcome together. As a result of the deteriorating situation with the coronavirus, COVID-19, both in our country and worldwide, but also in line with government measures and World Health Organization recommendations, the Sports Union of Skopje as the organizer of the Wizz Air Skopje Marathon, has decided to postpone the race scheduled for May 10, 2020 for October 4, 2020. ‘Running will change you’ is the motto of the 16th Wizz Air Skopje Marathon, so stay at home and be safe, so we can all run together in October, marathon organizers said in a press release.

All registrations remain valid for the new date, the press release read, but if any of the registered runners is prevented from participating in the race, organizers offer the following options: transfer of the existing registration to another runner for October 4, 2020, cancellation of registration for 2020 and free registration for 2021, cancellation of registration for 2020 and participation in the Virtual Online Race 2020.

Participants have until July 31, 2020 to chose one of these option via the registration portal. Runners will be contacted with further details via email. Registration remains open until September 15, 2020. More information are available at www.skopskimaraton.com.mk, the press release read.

Wizz Air Skopje Marathon organizers wish all citizens good health in these difficult times and encourage them to remain fit as much as possible according to the given circumstances and follow the recommendations of competent institutions.