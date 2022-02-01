Cloudy with snowfalls along the Povardarie region and rain in the southeast. Snow showers are expected in the northwest.

Snow cover is expected to form in much of the country – up to 10 cm of snow in the northern and western parts of the country and over 15 cm in the northwest.

With wind from the north blowing, lows will be minus 3C to 2C and highs from 0C to 6C.

Snow is expected to fall in Skopje with northern winds. Temperature expected to vary from minus 1C up to 3C.