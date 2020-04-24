Sunny and slightly overcast weather Life 24.04.2020 / 8:53 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Sunny and slightly overcast across the country, accompanied by moderate northwest winds. Temperatures will range between 4C and 20C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 19C. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Potential coronavirus drug has failed in its first test Filipce: Life won’t go back to normal, activities must be in line with measures Dokic: The coronavirus will be present for a long time and masks will become a part of our everyday life Filipce: Two-meter distance is all it takes to protect both yourself and the people around you Ban on movement in forest areas lifted as of Friday Macedonian living in England to take part in coronavirus vaccine trial Cloudy weather with rainfalls Filipce says wearing a protective mask would become a habit .
Comments are closed for this post.