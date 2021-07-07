Sunny and very hot on Wednesday Life 07.07.2021 / 9:37 Sunny and very hot on Wednesday accompanied by weak to moderate northerly winds. Lows will range from 11C to 21C and highs between 32C and 39C. The UV index is 9. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 37C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News No deaths, 9 new Covid-19 cases out of 2,743 tests Health Ministry urges people to get vaccinated en masse, seven Delta variant cases detected in Macedonia 6 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths Partly cloudy weather, accompanied by isolated thundershowers Sunny weather with occasional cloudy periods 6 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths 43-year-old patient from Makedonski Brod dies, 11 new Covid-19 cases Mother of a child with cerebral palsy: I am discriminated against by the institutions, by the Government! Come to a parade with me! .
