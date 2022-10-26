Sunny weather Life 26.10.2022 / 10:01 Weather will be sunny and relatively warm, accompanied by light to moderate north winds. Temperatures will range between 17C and 25C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 23C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Macedonia keeps winter time to save on energy 3 deaths, 44 new Covid-19 cases WHO: Covid-19 to remain international public health emergency Free flu shots available for vulnerable groups 80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths registered in past three days 28 new Covid-19 cases out of 278 tests Mainly sunny skies around the country 55 new Covid-19 cases out of 644 tests .
