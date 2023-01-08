Sunny weather with temperatures up to 15C Life 08.01.2023 / 10:08 Weather will be sunny and slightly overcast, accompanied by light to moderate south winds. Temperatures will range between 8C and 15C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 11C. weather Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Life 21.12.2022 Cold but sunny weather Life 18.12.2022 Overcast weather with temperatures up to 13C Life 20.11.2022 Overcast skies, rain expected in the afternoon Lifestyle News Mostly cloudy weather with morning fog Another liver, kidney and bone tissue transplant performed at Skopje surgical clinics this morning Drive carefully, there is low visibility on several roads due to fog Foggy morning, sun and moderate wind expected later in the day Several foggy roads reported across the country Foggy valleys early, moderate wind in the afternoon First baby in 2023 is a boy Sydney welcomes 2023 with bright rainbow firework display in harbour .
