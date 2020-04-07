Sunny weather with temperatures up to 20C Life 07.04.2020 / 8:55 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin The weather will be sunny, warm and stable on Tuesday across the country. Temperatures will range between 8C and 20C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 20C. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Three people died from Covid-19 last night, two from Kumanovo and a 67-year-old from Kratovo ‘8 September’ hospital prepared to deal with COVID-19 spread Citizens to self-isolate for 14 days after release from state quarantine Dr. Mikikj: Restrictive measures are necessary 72 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Macedonia, one patient dies 53 new coronavirus cases, five deaths confirmed in the country The mother infected with coronavirus is in good health and the baby is stable Psychiatry Clinic launches three new mental health helplines .
Comments are closed for this post.