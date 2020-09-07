Sunny weather with temperatures up to 35C Life 07.09.2020 / 9:11 Cool morning will lead to sunshine throughout the day and moderate southern wind. Lows range from 6C to 17C and highs between 29C and 35C. Mainly sunny in Skopje with temperature from 13C to 32C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Young Swedish people leave home at 18, Macedonians at over 30 109 new COVID-19 cases, 1 patient dies Inaugural edition of “Tose Proeski” swimming marathon takes place in Krusevo A 22-year-old patient and five others die, 113 new Covid-19 cases 88 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients die New Lonely Planet video promotes active tourism in Macedonia Coronavirus spread is decreasing, according to a report by the Public Health Institute Filipce urges people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma .
