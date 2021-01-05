Challenger.mk co-founder and front-end developer Stefan Aleksikj has created Paricheto.mk, a digital platform aimed at people who cannot get together to break bread with their friends or family on Orthodox Christmas Eve this year.

“I’d like for people to celebrate the holidays safely,” Aleksikj said. “I feel we’re near the end of this crisis but we have to put up with it just a little longer. I hope this app will help everyone who can’t gather around the same table during the upcoming holidays.”

There is no limit to how many people can break the Paricheto.mk bread, although it was tested with up to 40 participants.

After entering the names of the people you want to break bread with, everyone is given a virtual piece, of which only one contains the lucky coin.