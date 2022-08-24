Traffic outside urban areas is moderate. People entering or exiting the country via the Tabanovce border crossing wait around 20 minutes, while wait time at Bogorodica border crossing to exit the country is around 30 minutes. There are no long queues at the other border crossings on the Macedonian side.

Partly wet road conditions are reported across the country.

Due to construction works, traffic on the Ohrid – Resen route via Galichica will be stopped between 09 am and 3 pm on workdays through Sept. 12.

A ban for heavy cargo vehicles over 7.5 tons on the weekends enters into force as of July 1 through Sept. 1 on the A2 highway, section Skopje-Ohrid-Skopje. The ban is introduced over the summer so as to avoid traffic congestion on the highway leading to the most popular tourist destination in the country and to allow faster flow of vehicles and uninterrupted movement of tourists in general. Vehicles transporting livestock, flowers, humanitarian aid, wheat and perishable goods are exempted.

The Kumanovka bridge on the road between Kumanovo and Sveti Nikole is also closed for repairs through August.

Construction crews will be working to repair landslides near the village of Globochica and near the village of Lukovo on the regional road R1201, which will be closed for traffic between Struga and Debar every day from 10 am to 2 pm through September.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo – Veles, Mavrovo – Debar – Struga, Vinica – Berovo and Kochani – Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.