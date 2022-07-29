Dry road conditions are reported across the country, with moderate traffic outside urban areas. People entering the country via the Tabanovce border crossing can expect to wait from 40 minutes up to an hour. People entering or exiting the country via the Bogorodica border crossing can expect to wait up to 30 minutes. No delays are reported at other border crossings.

A ban for heavy cargo vehicles over 7.5 tons on the weekends enters into force as of July 1 through Sept. 1 on the A2 highway, section Skopje-Ohrid-Skopje. The ban is introduced over the summer so as to avoid traffic congestion on the highway leading to the most popular tourist destination in the country and to allow faster flow of vehicles and uninterrupted movement of tourists in general. Vehicles transporting livestock, flowers, humanitarian aid, wheat and perishable goods are exempted.

The R1202 regional route between Mavrovi Anovi and Zirovnica is completely closed for repairs every day from 10 am to 4 pm until the end of July.

The Kumanovka bridge on the road between Kumanovo and Sveti Nikole is also closed for repairs through August.

Construction crews will be working to repair landslides near the village of Globocica and near the village of Lukovo on the regional road R1201, which will be closed for traffic between Struga and Debar every day from 10 am to 2 pm through September.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo – Veles, Mavrovo – Debar – Struga, Vinica – Berovo and Kochani – Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.