According to Eurostat data, young people in Macedonia and other countries in the region move out at over 30 years old.

Young adults in Macedonia remain living with their parents until the age of 31.8, followed by Montenegro – 31.1, Serbia – 31.1 and Turkey 27.5.

Eurostat provides no data for Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the situation there is presumably the same as in other Western Balkan countries.

Youngest people to fly out of the nest are in Sweden (17.8 years), while at the other side of the scale, young adults in Croatia remain the longest in the parental household (31.8 years).