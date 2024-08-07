A letter of intent from the 4G Group has been received, expressing the company’s interest in exploring the conditions for entering the country’s telecommunications market to provide mobile and fixed-line telephony services, according to the Government.

During Tuesday’s Government session, Minister of Transport and Communications Aleksandar Nikoloski stated that this initiative aligns with 4iG Group’s strategy to expand its presence in the Western Balkans.

The 4G Group, Hungary’s second-largest telecommunications operator and a leading IT systems integrator, has been increasing its investment portfolio in the space and defense sectors. In 2022, the group expanded into the Western Balkans telecommunication markets, establishing significant positions in Montenegro and Albania with the launch of their telecommunications brand, ONE. The Government noted that increasing competition and reducing prices in mobile and fixed-line telephony are key considerations in reviewing the operator’s proposal.