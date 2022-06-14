The European Parliament and EU member states’ negotiators have agreed to keep the EU Digital COVID Certificate framework in place for another year as the coronavirus pandemic is still not over.

The have agreed to extend the regulation until June 30, 2023, and if the health situation allows, the regulation can also be repealed earlier.



The COVID certificates are intended the free movement of people during the pandemic.

With the help of a QR code, the certificate can be used to prove whether a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative Covid-19 test, or has recovered from Covid-19.