Ina bit more than a year the number of employees in the Bitola Clinical Hospital decreased for one third, hence large number of departments are facing closure, TV Telma reports.

The worst shortage is among the specialized doctors, but situation is not much better among the the medicinal and supporting personnel. Due to the shortage, some hospital departments now work only as dispensaries, while these days out of three pediatricians, two are leaving.

And yet, there are no serious engagements by the competent authorities to remedy the situation.