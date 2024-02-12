At a campaign rally in South Carolina, former President Donald Trump declared that he would not only refrain from supporting NATO partners in a potential conflict with Russia but would also “encourage” Moscow to target countries he deemed as “delinquents” for failing to meet their financial obligations to the Alliance. Trump asserted that he had conveyed this stance during a meeting of NATO leaders.

During his speech, Trump suggested a departure from the traditional commitment to mutual defense within NATO, signaling a more transactional approach based on financial contributions. This position implies a willingness to prioritize financial obligations over collective security in the event of a conflict involving Russia.

It’s important to note that statements made at campaign rallies should be considered within the context of political rhetoric, and specific policy decisions may differ if such a scenario were to unfold.

– You don’t pay? Are you delinquent? No, I will not protect you, in fact I will encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay – Trump answered when asked if the United States would help a defaulting NATO partner if attacked by Russia.

In the two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has given the country more than $44 billion in military and other assistance. Republicans in Congress have yet to approve a $60 billion military aid package for Kiev.

President Trump praised the funding freeze, calling it “catastrophic.” Vice President Joe Biden praised the move.