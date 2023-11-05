The City of Skopje was told that the field crews of the public enterprise Parkovi i zelenilo Skopje are working on a comprehensive arrangement with fresh evergreen saplings on Kiro Gligorov Boulevard.On the middle green stretch, 350 evergreen seedlings of the Thuja occidentalis smaragd species have been planted. These plants provide the boulevard greenery both an aesthetic and ecological purpose in a straight line.Teams from the city enterprises JP Streets and Roads, JP Communal Hygiene, and JP Parks and Greenery have been working on Kiro Gligorov Boulevard landscaping and rehabilitation for the past week and will continue to do so in order to respond to citizen requests made through the Skopje 24 hour open city office.