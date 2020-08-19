As SDSM and DUI party officials gather to discuss and approve the coalition agreement, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti confirmed some of the media speculation about the ministers in the next Government.

Ahmeti said that his confidant Artan Grubi will be the first Deputy Prime Minister, who will lead the political system department, which is expected to gain added significance and give Grubi virtual veto powers over all major decision made by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Bujar Osmani will swap the EU integration department for the Foreign Ministry, ousting Nikola Dimitrov.

Fatmir Besimi will be named Finance Minister – traditionally one of the most important departments in the Government, which will give him veto power over most public spending decisions. Another department closely linked to the Finance Ministry – the one managing the Public Administration, will likely be led by Shiret Elezi. The combination of these two departments will mean that DUI will get to decide who gets hired in the public administration.

Kresnik Bektesi will remain on as Economy Minister and Naser Nuredini will keep the department of environment, while Talat Xhaferi stays as Speaker of the Parliament. This is the by far strongest list of departments DUI has ever held in a Government so far, even before accounting for the veto powers expected to be wielded by Grubi.

A majority in our Central Committee accepted the proposals. All branches are here. DUI remains a transparent party, there is no disturbance, Ahmeti said when asked about a renewed feud between his branches in Cair and Kumanovo over the division of the spoils.

The DUI leader added that infrastructure projects of importance for the ethnic Albanian community in Macedonia will be advanced by the Government. These include building a highway to the Blace crossing with Kosovo and completing the Kicevo – Ohrid highway.