A politician who is afraid of his people should immediately pack his bags and leave politics, VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Sunday.

Leadership is demonstrated in both good and bad times. Disrespect to the sacrifice of the hero’s lives given for Macedonia, the Macedonian people and nation is exactly the “circus” miniature in the form of a mini column to be led by the President, secured by two battalions of police without the presence of the people, at a time when 118 years ago the heroes in Krusevo did the job. I regret that due to your own fear of facing the people, the great personal vanity and elitism, you want to deprive an event of its identity that is not of the politicians, but it is an event of the people. The people who fought for Macedonia, who are fighting and will continue to fight, said Mickoski.

Mickoski also urged Pendarovski him to reconsider the decision for Monday’s celebration of the biggest Macedonian holiday, Ilinden.