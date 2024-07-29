Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski claims that on the first day after we join the EU, citizens with Bulgarian passports will destroy them.He stressed that it is a personal choice when asked if he would ask Macedonian nationals to give up their Bulgarian passports. The true question, in his opinion, is why Macedonian citizens did not request a Bulgarian passport prior to Bulgaria’s EU membership, and he concluded that the majority of the time, this was due to economic considerations.In an interview with Radio Free Europe, European Ambassador David Geer said that Brussels is unwilling to alter the Negotiating Framework. He made the point that we already have a mechanism in place for the constitutional amendments.