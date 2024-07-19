Numerous institutions and companies around the world, such as airports, banks, hospitals and media, have reported technical failures that cause difficulties in their operations.

Significant problems have been reported at airports in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. A number of flights were delayed and passengers were advised to contact their airlines for the latest information.

Sky News was suspended in Britain, and a number of European airlines and airports also reported problems. Leading US airlines – Delta, United and American Airlines – suspended their flights around the world.

Croatian Transport Minister Oleg Butkovic said that Croatian air traffic control is also affected by global technical problems, reports index.hr