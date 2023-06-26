The 25-year old wonderkid businessman and Ali Ahmeti’s nephew Drin Ahmeti, explained on Monday’s press conference how he bought the €30 million business center in Skopje.

“This the real story about the company. We learned that the company Soravia has a debt that they can’t return. We contacted the owner, the Austrian billionaire Hano Soravia, he liked the idea to overtake the company by accepting its debt of €20 million. We took a bank loan of €6million, three are already transferred”, the young businessman said.

Yet, not a word to the reporters as to how – and why – did an Austrian billionaire trust a young boy from Macedonia, owner of an indebted company, to do business worth millions of euros with him? What bank gave an enormous loan to such a company? Perhaps the next press conference.