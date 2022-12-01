There are no talks with the Alliance for Albanians (AA) and the most important thing at this time is the course of reforms, said Minister of Information Society and Administration Admirim Aliti on Thursday.
Aliti mentioned that all news and discussions related to this topic are speculation. As he said, it is important that the reforms continue, even if a new minister comes in his place.
All news and discussions are speculations for now, but I, and the Information Society and Administration Ministry do not deal with it. Even if a new minister has to come in a month, we will try until the last day to do the work as professionally as we can. It does not matter who will be the minister, it is important that the reforms continue, that is, that we move forward, said Aliti before the beginning of the public debate on the Draft version of the Strategy for the Reform of the Public Administration 2023-2030.
